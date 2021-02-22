Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TPRE opened at $10.08 on Monday. Third Point Reinsurance has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $962.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.