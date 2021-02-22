THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $147,375.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011423 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001850 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.