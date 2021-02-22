The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.93

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 2336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.