The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.76. The Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $13.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $14.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.91. 1,124,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,386. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.