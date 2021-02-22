The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Toro were worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after acquiring an additional 842,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 7,352.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 259,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 533.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC opened at $99.43 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.