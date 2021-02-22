The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $55,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $233.57 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,830 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

