The Sandbox Market Capitalization Achieves $215.43 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $215.43 million and $97.90 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021612 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,256,277 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

