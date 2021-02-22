The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Swedbank

Swedbank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,523 shares during the period. Swedbank owned 0.06% of The Procter & Gamble worth $198,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

