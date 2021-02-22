The Pennant Group (PNTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNTG opened at $59.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 2.83. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,903 shares of company stock worth $5,765,529. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

