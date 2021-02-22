The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

