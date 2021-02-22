The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $39,857,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

