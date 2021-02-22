The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.83

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 243763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

