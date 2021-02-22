The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $11.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $7,118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.89 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

