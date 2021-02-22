The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The Gap posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,577 shares of company stock valued at $952,072 over the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS opened at $24.15 on Monday. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

