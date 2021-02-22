The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.14). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Shares of CAKE opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.