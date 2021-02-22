Wolfe Research Upgrades The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to “Peer Perform”

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $4,924,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock worth $88,310,828 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

