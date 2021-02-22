The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig Sells 8,903 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

