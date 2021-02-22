The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Separately, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $72.76 on Friday. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.04 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

