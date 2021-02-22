The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.35. The company had a trading volume of 606,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829,959. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $321.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

