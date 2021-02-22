The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.