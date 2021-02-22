The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.98.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.
