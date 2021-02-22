Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,444 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT opened at $50.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.