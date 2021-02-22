Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP opened at $165.98 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

