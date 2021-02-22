Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Innospec by 71.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Innospec by 68.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Innospec by 56.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $99.85 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

