Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

TDC opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

In other Teradata news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,905. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

