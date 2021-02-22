Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $252.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.30 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TCBI opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,054,000 after buying an additional 395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

