TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.