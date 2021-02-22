TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$7.24 on Monday. TeraGo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.19 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

