Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $15.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $15.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $18.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenneco.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,423,353 shares of company stock worth $37,821,309 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tenneco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenneco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

