Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $18.00.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

