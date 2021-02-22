TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of TechTarget worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $28,380,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 64.8% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 259.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

