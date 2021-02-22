TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

