TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
