TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Lowered to $73.00 at TD Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.28.

NYSE TRP opened at $44.68 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,005,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

