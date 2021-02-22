TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$65.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.80.

TRP stock opened at C$56.39 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The stock has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 68.51%.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

