TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 580.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,704,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,980 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,527 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRP opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

