Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $41,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,237.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

