Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 392.78 ($5.13).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 477.20 ($6.23). 1,950,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,979. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.72. Synthomer plc has a 1-year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 445.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 388.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Caroline Johnstone purchased 11,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

