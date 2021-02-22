Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of SNDX opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

