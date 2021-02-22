Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

SNDX stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 21,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

