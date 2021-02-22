Swiss National Bank Sells 256,660 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 256,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.52.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

