Swiss National Bank Sells 14,200 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Athene were worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Athene by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Athene by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Athene by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Athene by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.