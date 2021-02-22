Swiss National Bank Has $25.39 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Chegg worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chegg by 70.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

NYSE CHGG opened at $108.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -543.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $173,481.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.