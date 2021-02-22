Swiss National Bank Has $18.84 Million Stock Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Inphi were worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Inphi stock opened at $170.55 on Monday. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -132.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

