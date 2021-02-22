Swiss National Bank Has $17.91 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $129.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

