Swedbank Sells 1,438,726 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swedbank lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,438,726 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned about 0.09% of Intel worth $186,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 94,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $3,101,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 31,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,697,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

