Swedbank Purchases 350,227 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Swedbank grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,227 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $273,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.18. 23,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,542. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

