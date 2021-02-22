Swedbank Has $231.92 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Swedbank raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Swedbank owned about 0.38% of Ecolab worth $231,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,882. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

