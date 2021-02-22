Swedbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Swedbank lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 289,291 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Swedbank owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $438,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,799,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

NYSE V traded up $4.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

