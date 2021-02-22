Swedbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Swedbank reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in Target were worth $217,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.20. 63,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

