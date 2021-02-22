Swedbank Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Swedbank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 2.1% of Swedbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Swedbank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $703,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after acquiring an additional 99,216 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $12.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $557.97. 26,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,967. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $550.12 and a 200-day moving average of $509.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

