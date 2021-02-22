SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,243,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

