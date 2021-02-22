SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Robert W. Baird

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

SPWR stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SunPower by 75.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

